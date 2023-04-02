Diabetes: How roasted garlic helps control blood sugar level?

Diabetes patients find it very challenging to control their blood sugar level. For this, they need to choose the right diet along with regular exercise. A little carelessness can increase or decrease the blood sugar level too much. In such a situation, they need to take care of what they are eating in the morning breakfast, lunch and dinner, because if their diet is not correct then the blood sugar level can never be controlled. Apart from this, they should also consume some home medicines so that blood sugar remains controlled. Garlic also plays an important role in controlling blood sugar level. In this article, we will tell you in detail how garlic should be consumed and why it is beneficial.

Why is garlic beneficial in diabetes?

Garlic is rich in nutrients like vitamin B6, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and iron, along with protein it also contains thiamine and pantothenic acid. All these nutritional values are very beneficial for health. Garlic controls the amino acid homocysteine in our body, which helps in controlling the blood sugar level.

How to use garlic to control blood sugar in diabetes?

To keep blood sugar under control, you can eat garlic on an empty stomach in the morning in a simple way. Eating roasted garlic is also beneficial for more benefits. For this, put some mustard oil in a pan and heat it. Add garlic cloves to it and fry them. When it turns light brown in color, it can be eaten by mixing black salt in it. You can also roast garlic in a microwave oven.

Other benefits of roasted garlic

Eating roasted garlic on an empty stomach or shortly after having a meal does not cause stomach problems like constipation, acidity, gas, stomach pain, etc. Regular consumption of this also helps you in weight loss.