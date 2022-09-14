What is breast cancer? Know early signs and symptoms to watch out for

File Photo

A painless lump in the breast is often considered as the first sign of breast cancer. It is important to note that your specific symptoms may still vary according to the specific type of breast cancer you have. Many breast cancer patients have a lump, but not all of them will.

Cancer is the result of mutation of the genes responsible for the growth and health of the cells in the body. This abnormal proliferation may occur in the breast cells which is called breast cancer resulting in a tumor. Breast cancer is common in women but men are also susceptible to breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Symptoms

Though breast cancer symptoms may vary from person to person, the common, early warning signs of breast cancer include;

Changes in the skin (swelling, redness, or other observable differences in one or both breasts)

Increase in size in the change in the shape of the breast(s).

Nipple discharge apart from breast milk.

Breast or nipple pain.

Lumps or nodes felt on or inside of the breast

Now, check out the symptoms more characteristic of invasive breast cancer

Irritated or itchy breasts

Change in colour of breast

Increase in breast size or shape (in a short period)

Changes in touch (breasts may feel hard, tender, or warm)

Peeling or flaking of the nipple skin

A breast lump or thickening

Redness or pitting of the breast skin

It is important to note that early detection of breast cancer is important when it comes to breast cancer treatment options. If you have apprehensions about any new changes in your breasts, please conduct a medical professional.