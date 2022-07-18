In depth about breast cancer: Symptoms, risk factors and all you need to know

Pixabay

Breast cancer also referred to as the “silent killer” is the second most common cancer after skin cancer. Breast cancer starts when your breast cells start to grow abnormally. These cells divide at a faster rate than the healthy cells forming lumps or mass. It is caused by a complex interaction of genetic makeup and environmental factors.

According to research, every 1 out of 28 women has this disease. Women have more breast cells than men, the main reason why they are more prone to this disease is that their breast cells are constantly exposed to the growth-promoting effects on their hormones estrogen and progesterone.

Researches show that cancer cells are likely to spread at night. Cancer Cells can establish themselves in other parts of the body better at night compared to day. Melatonin, testosterone, and insulin are the hormones that are the reasons for the nighttime spread.



The main symptoms of this disease can be

- You may feel a breast lump that feels different from the surrounding tissue.

-Changes in size, appearance, or shape of the breast.

-Redness or pitting of the skin over the breast.



Risk factors may include

-Aging

-Genetic risk factor

-Family history of breast cancer

-Dense breast tissue

Lifestyle factors

-Recent use of Oral contraceptive (birth pill)

-More physical activity

-Alcohol consumption

There are various theories and surgeries which can help one suffering from breast cancer.



Surgeries



-Lumpectomy

It is also referred to as breast-conserving surgery or comprehensive local excision surgery. The surgeon removes the tumor and a small margin of surrounding healthy tissue.

-Mastectomy

In this operation, the breast tissue is removed completely. In this procedure, the lobules, ducts, fatty tissues, and some part of the skin, nipple, and areola is removed by the surgeon.

-Sentinel Node Biopsy

The surgeon removes the lymph nodes that are the first to receive the lymph drainage from the tumor.

-Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

If the cancer is further found in sentinel lymph nodes, so the surgeons will remove the additional lymph nodes present in the armpits.

Contralateral Prophylactic Mastectomy

In this surgery, a woman may ask to remove the other healthy breast. This is a serious decision that must be taken after discussion with doctors along with the risk and benefits of the procedure.

Therapies

-Radiation Therapy

-Chemotherapy

-Hormone Therapy

-Immunotherapy

Other various ways the deal with or recover from the disease can be

-Palliative Care

-Exercise

-Managing stress

-Joining a support group