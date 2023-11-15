Headlines

Director Anil Sharma defends Nana Patekar after actor gets trolled for hitting fan: 'This is...'

Dev Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and significance

Kalki 2898 AD's action sequences featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone leaked online, video goes viral

SA vs AUS, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs South Africa semi-final 2

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Heavy drilling equipment airlifted to aid rescue efforts on day 4, workers safe

Diabetes: 7 night-time habits that are increasing your blood sugar levels

7 ways to cleanse stomach naturally

Meet Haseen Jahan, estranged wife of India's lethal bowler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kiara Advani, David Beckham give standing ovation to Virat Kohli at Ind vs NZ World Cup match; photos, videos go viral

Health

Weight loss: 5 tips that will help you shed festive flab

Here are five effective strategies to help you embark on this journey to a healthier you

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

The post-festive season often leaves us grappling with extra pounds. As the glow of celebrations fades, the reality of weight gain sets in. However, fear not! Shedding that festive flab is within reach. By implementing a few strategic tips, you can bid farewell to those extra inches and reclaim your pre-celebration shape. Here are five effective strategies to help you embark on this journey to a healthier you.

Mindful Eating: One of the primary culprits behind post-festivity weight gain is mindless eating. Get back into the habit of mindful eating by paying attention to what and how much you consume. Portion control is key. Use smaller plates, chew slowly, and savor each bite. This practice not only aids digestion but also helps prevent overeating.

Stay Hydrated: Often, we mistake thirst for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking. Make sure you're adequately hydrated throughout the day. Water not only keeps you feeling full but also assists in flushing out toxins and boosting metabolism. Herbal teas or infused water can be a flavorful and healthy alternative to sugary drinks.

Prioritize Whole Foods: Shift your focus back to whole, unprocessed foods. Incorporate plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains into your meals. These nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber while keeping you satisfied for longer periods, reducing the urge to snack on unhealthy options.

Regular Exercise: Re-establish your exercise routine or create a new one. Aim for a mix of cardiovascular exercises, strength training, and flexibility exercises. Consistency is key, so find activities you enjoy to make it easier to stick to your workout schedule. Even small changes like taking the stairs or going for a brisk walk can contribute to your overall activity level.

Monitor and Adjust: Keep track of your progress. This can be through journaling, using a fitness app, or simply noting changes in how your clothes fit. Monitor your food intake and exercise regimen, and make adjustments as needed. Celebrate your successes, no matter how small, and be flexible in adapting your plan to suit your body's needs.

 

 

 

