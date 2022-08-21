Tomato flu in India: Check symptoms, treatment of rare disease infecting children

Tomato flu causes red blisters and rashes on the body

While the world is still dealing with monkeypox and the probability of a fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus has become a major concern which is called “Tomato flu” or “Tomato fever”.

According to the reports, more than 80 children have been infected with tomato flu in Kerala and Kollam. Cases have also been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in the southern state. All confirmed cases are children below five years.

According to The Lancet, Tomato flu is highly contagious but currently non-threatening to lives. They have also claimed, that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state.

Symptoms of Tomato flu

Tomato flu affects children below five years of age. The symptoms of this flu include rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. According to several reports, the flu can also cause tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache. In some cases, it may also change the colour of the legs and the hands. There is no specific drug for this. This means that the symptoms will resolve over time on their own if supportive care is given. Also, Tomato flu is a highly contagious disease.

Why it is called Tomato flu?

It has been named Tomato flu because it causes red blisters and rashes on the body.

Prevention of Tomato Flu

First and foremost, cleanliness and hygiene need to be maintained. Proper hydration is also advised. Parents should immediately consult a doctor in case any of the above-mentioned symptoms are visible. Infected children should avoid scratching rashes or blisters as it will only make it worse.