Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Tomato flu in India: Check symptoms, treatment of rare disease infecting children

According to The Lancet, Tomato flu is highly contagious but currently non-threatening to lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Tomato flu in India: Check symptoms, treatment of rare disease infecting children
Tomato flu causes red blisters and rashes on the body

While the world is still dealing with monkeypox and the probability of a fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus has become a major concern which is called “Tomato flu” or “Tomato fever”.

According to the reports, more than 80 children have been infected with tomato flu in Kerala and Kollam. Cases have also been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur in the southern state. All confirmed cases are children below five years.

According to The Lancet, Tomato flu is highly contagious but currently non-threatening to lives. They have also claimed, that the rare viral infection is in an endemic state.

Symptoms of Tomato flu

Tomato flu affects children below five years of age. The symptoms of this flu include rashes, skin irritation and dehydration. According to several reports, the flu can also cause tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache. In some cases, it may also change the colour of the legs and the hands. There is no specific drug for this. This means that the symptoms will resolve over time on their own if supportive care is given. Also, Tomato flu is a highly contagious disease.

Why it is called Tomato flu?

It has been named Tomato flu because it causes red blisters and rashes on the body.

Prevention of Tomato Flu

First and foremost, cleanliness and hygiene need to be maintained. Proper hydration is also advised. Parents should immediately consult a doctor in case any of the above-mentioned symptoms are visible. Infected children should avoid scratching rashes or blisters as it will only make it worse.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.