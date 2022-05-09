What is tomato fever, its symptoms and preventions - All you need to know

(Image Source: Pixabay/Representational)

Days after a teenage girl lost her life after eating shawarma roll from an eatery joint in Kerala's Kasaragod due to a bacteria named Shigella, a new virus has hit the state. Kerala has registered 82 cases of 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever', as per the local media, which is expected to rise further. Causes of the disease is still unknown.

The Kerala Health Department is closely monitoring the situation as the disease affects children below the age of five. All the 82 cases of Tomato Fever was reported in Kollam city. What is particularly worrying is that all confirmed cases are of children below five years and they have been reported from local government hospitals.

The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures. The cases have been reported from Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur. Due to the high number of cases, the Anganwadi centres in the areas have been closed. Authorities, meanwhile, have launched awareness campaigns in villages.

What is 'Tomato Flu' or 'Tomato Fever'

Tomato fever also known as Tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection that is affecting children below the age of five-years.

It has still not been confirmed whether this unidentified Tomato Fever is a viral fever or an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

Mostly the infected child experience rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. This causes blisters on several parts of the body.

The name Tomato flu or Tomato fever is derived from the fact that these blisters are usually round in shape and red in colour.

Only parts of Kollam are experiencing this kind of flu, but the state health officials warned it could spread to other regions also.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

The main symptoms include rashes and skin irritation and dehydration.

The children affected with it get red rashes almost the size of tomatoes.

High fever, body aches, joint swellings and fatigue are some of the other symptoms.

Beside, the infected child suffers from irritation in the mouth due to dehydration.

Discolouration of the hands, knees, buttocks are some other symptoms.

Some patients also claim that worms come out of the boils that develop on the rashes.

Preventive measures

Consult a doctor if your child shows any of the above symptoms.

Infected children need to be kept hydrated by making them drink lot of boiled water.

Scratching the blisters or rashes should not be done at all.

Maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene.

Take bath using warm water.

Avoid close contact with the infected person.

Take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effects of the fever.