Tomato Fever: India logs 82 cases in kids below 5 years, know symptoms, cure

While Kerala continues to battle a potential monkeypox outbreak and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the state has been put on alert due to rising cases of Tomato Fever. The first case was initially reported in Kerala on May 6, India has recorded 82 cases of viral infection. The country's outbreak of tomato flu or tomato fever began after children under the age of five got infected upon contact with virus, according to the Lancet study.

"Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of the fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years," The Lancet said in its report.

According to the research, the Keralan regions of Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur have been impacted by infectious diseases. The emergence of the disease even generated an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, according to the report.

The tomato flu, which affects children below five years of age, is often called an undiagnosed fever. Rashes, red blisters, skin irritation and dehydration are common in children affected by the flu.

According to several reports, the flu can also cause tiredness, joint pain, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, high fever, and body ache. In some cases, it may also change the colour of the legs and the hands.

The flu is self-limiting and there is no specific drug for it. Doctors say that the symptoms will resolve overtime on their own if supportive care is given.

Tomato fever is called by the name because of the large blisters that appear on affected persons' skin, which are red in colour and resemble tomatoes.

What exactly causes the disease is not known yet, as experts are unsure whether it is a different virus or just an after-effect of chikungunya.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

Red blisters along with rashes, skin irritation and dehydration are the primary symptoms children can experience when infected with Tomato Fever. Besides, they can also suffer from tiredness, change of colour of hands and legs, joint pain, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and coughing among others.

Fever

Rashes

Dehydration

Blisters

Nausea

Vomiting

Cold

Cough

Head and body ache

Causes of Tomato Fever

While the exact cause of the disease is yet to be ascertained, it is being considered as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of Chikungunya or Dengue.

Treatment

Since children below 5 are said to be more prone to the disease, doctors have suggested ensuring proper hygiene for kids. If children show the symptoms listed above, a doctor consultation at the earliest is must.

Those infected must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Rest along with proper hydration is also advised.