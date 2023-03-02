Search icon
Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack: What is myocardial infarction? Know symptoms, early warning signs

Sushmita Sen recently shocked her fans by revealing that she had suffered a heart attack just two days ago, sharing a health update with all her followers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack: What is myocardial infarction? Know symptoms, early warning signs
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen (File photo)

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently took to social media and revealed that she had suffered a heart attack just two days ago, sharing an important health update on her medical condition on her Instagram account.

Sushmita Sen is deemed one of the fittest Bollywood divas in the industry, with a healthy lifestyle and strict workout regime. Sen posted a photo on her Instagram account where she said that she had a heart attack just a few days back and had to undergo an angioplasty, saying that she is fine now.

Taking to Instagram, Sen said, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back. Angioplasty done. stent in place and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action. will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news. That all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga (sic).”

What is myocardial infarction, Sushmita Sen’s medical condition?

Sushmita Sen said that she recently had a heart attack, the medical term for which is a myocardial infarction. A myocardial infarction occurs when there is a complete or partial restriction to the blood flow in one’s heart.

A myocardial infarction or a heart attack can be silent and unnoticed in some, but can also lead to major symptoms and even death in some cases. Since the blood flow in the heart is restricted, the tissue of the heart receives no oxygen.

Symptoms of myocardial infarction or heart attack

The early warning signs of a heart attack are hyperventilation, dizziness, a rise in blood pressure, and fainting. The symptoms also include sudden and sharp pain in the area between the shoulder blades, arms, chest, jaw, left arm, or upper abdomen.

The person can feel light-headed, dizzy, and incoherent during a myocardial infarction. They might also experience anxiety, chest pressure, the feeling of impending doom, palpitations, shortness of breath, or shoulder discomfort.

