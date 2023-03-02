Sushmita Sen shocks fans by revealing she suffered heart attack two days ago, shares health update

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen has dropped a shocker. The actress revealed on Thursday that she suffered a heart attack two days ago and is currently on the road to recovery after an angioplasty. The 47-year-old shared the health update in a long note on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself with her father.

In the note, the former Miss Universe-turned-actress wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona’. (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

The actress then said she had a lot of people to thank but she would do that later and this post was merely to keep her fans and followers abreast of her situation. “Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again,” Sushmita concluded.

Fans and celebs expressed shock at the 47-year-old suffering a heart attack, while many said they were relieved she was, at least, doing better now. Sophie Chodry commented on the post, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever.” Sushmita’s Aarya co-star Viren Vazirani added, “Glad to know you’re doing better, wishing you a very speedy recovery, See you super soon mumma!” Many fans also sent their best wishes to Sushmita on the post. The actress did not reveal where she was getting treated.

Sushmita isn’t the first celeb in recent years to have had a heart attack at a relatively younger age. Actor Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at 40 while singer KK also passed away after a heart attack last year at the age of 54. Choreographer Remo D’Souza also had to undergo surgery after he suffered a heart attack at the age of 46 in 2020.