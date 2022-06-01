Singer KK death: Last performance of iconic musician leave netizens emotional

KK

Legendary singer KK passed away late Tuesday night in Kolkata, and he was serving to art till his last breath. Before bidding goodbye to the world, KK was entertaining hundreds of people at the Thakurpukur Vivekananda College, Kolkata for Nazrul Mancha fest.

Moments after KK's death, the videos of his final performance at the college fest surfaced online, and it left his millions of fans shattered forever. Several users uploaded the final live performance of KK, and netizens are baffled over the loss. Viral Bhayani posted a video from his concert, where the singer was singing his iconic song Pal, and captioned it saying, "So shocking what is happening... #kk."

Here's Viral Bhayani's video on KK

This video will make your eyes wet, as you can see that the singer was entertaining crowd dedicatedly. Several users have shared their sorrow over the loss. A user asserted, "Really heartbreaking for all of us." Another user asserted, "I am lost." One of the user said, "Seriously... life is uncertain now." Padmini Kolhapure added, "shocked shocked... Om Shanti." Rashami Desai reacted with broken heart emojis. A netizen added, "Your melody will linger forever." Another netizen added, "Out of all his songs he chose this one...Like somehow gods give you the hint.. It's crazy."

For the unversed, Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passed away in Kolkata at the age of 53. The legendary singer was performing at Thakurpukur Vivekananda College, Kolkata for Nazrul Mancha fest. KK passed fell ill during a music performance of Ulta Danga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya. After falling ill, he returned to the hotel, and then he was taken to a private hospital near Diamond Harbour Road, and soon he was declared brought dead. KK is best remembered for iconic songs like Pyaar Ke Pal, Yaaron, O Meri Jaan among many others. The iconic musician, Krishnakumar Kunnath has sung in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Assamese among other languages.