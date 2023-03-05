Spring influenza with severe symptoms grips India: Know symptoms, treatment, severity of flu cases

picture for representation (Pic: Freepik)

In recent weeks, the number of influenza cases has significantly increased, and many are reporting unpleasant coughs, fever, and body aches. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the cause of the rise in cases of flu and viral fever across the country is the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has also issued an advisory in view of the sudden spike in flu cases across the country caused by the Influenza A virus.

A number of influenza cases have been reported from different parts of the country, with people experiencing symptoms and prolonged illness. Many people have complained about experiencing symptoms such as lingering cough, fever, body ache, and more.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Between September and January, there was an increase in the West that is coninciding to the rise in flu cases.

Spring influenza:

The flu is an infectious respiratory infection brought on by influenza viruses, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It can lead to mild to severe disease, and occasionally even death.

According to the CDC, influenza cases in India typically peak from June to September during the monsoon season, with subsequent peaks from November to February throughout the winter.

As a result of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenovirus, rhinovirus, and other viruses, several doctors in India have noted cases of persistent cough.

Symptoms:

Fever

Sore throat

Cough

Runny nose and sneezing

Fatigue

Muscle and body aches

Cause and treatment

According to Indian Medical Association (IMA), the cases are typically seen in people over the age of 50 and below 15. Some are also reporting upper respiratory infection along with fever. "Air pollution" is also a precipitating factor.

IMA has advised medical practitioners to give only symptomatic treatment as there is no need for antibiotics.

The IMA pointed out that people have started taking antibiotics like Athreycin and Amoxiclav etc without caring for dose and frequency and they stop once they start feeling better. They added that "this needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance."

"Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance," the IMA wrote.

The medical association advised avoiding crowded places, practising good hand and respiratory hygiene practices as well as flu vaccination.

Harshal R. Salve, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, said the increase in the transmission of flu virus is due to abrupt "climatic conditions currently prevalent".

"Serological surveillance through established mechanisms in the public health system by the government is essential to determine serotype of the virus and its endemic," Salve told IANS.

Doctors from Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, noted that patients with asthma, and those with severe lung infections are finding difficulty in breathing.

Elderly people, children and pregnant women are most vulnerable to getting infected. Therefore, they must remain extra cautious while venturing outside, the doctors said.

"Patients having chronic ailments like asthma have to be extra cautious during such weather transitions as it can trigger severe respiratory issues and asthma attacks. During this time, even a minor respiratory problem must be reported to a pulmonologist or a physician to reduce the risk of escalating the problem," Chhabra added.

(with inputs from IANS)