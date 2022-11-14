Skincare: 6 benefits of applying of applying pomegranate juice on face

Photo: Pixabay

Consuming pomegranate is considered good for health. The fiber, folic acid and vitamins present in it are helpful in reducing the risk of many serious diseases like cancer, diabetes, heart disease etc. Apart from this, pomegranate contains powerful anti-oxidants, which nourish the skin, as well as prevent problems like wrinkles and freckles. Along with pomegranate juice, you can use its seeds for scrubbing the skin. Many skin-related problems can be removed by using pomegranate juice.

Benefits of pomegranate juice for healthy and glowing skin:

Cleanser- Pollution and dead skin damage your skin. In this case, you can use pomegranate juice as a cleanser. For this take pomegranate juice and apply it well on the face and surrounding area with the help of cotton.

For glowing skin- Women try many such methods to get healthy and glowing skin. In such a situation, try pomegranate juice once. To get glowing skin, prepare a paste by mixing raw papaya juice, and grape seed oil in pomegranate juice. Now apply it to your face and leave it for an hour. After drying, clean it with cold water.

Best scrubber- Pomegranate seeds are also very beneficial for the skin. You can use it as a scrub. This will also remove the blackheads from the skin. For this, you apply pomegranate juice along with its seeds on your skin. During this, keep massaging with light hands and then wash it off with cold water.

Work as a toner- After scrubbing the pores of the skin are opened, in which case a toner is needed. Pomegranate juice is a storehouse of properties, so you can also use it as a toner. It helps to make your face beautiful by closing the pores of the skin.

Removes scars and spots- If you have spots and spots on your face then apply pomegranate juice. It is better to apply pomegranate juice than use expensive beauty products. You can use it like bleach.

Face pack for soft skin- Using more cosmetic beauty products makes the skin dry. To soften the skin, prepare a face pack by mixing pomegranate juice in multani mitti. Now apply it on your face and clean your face after 15 to 20 minutes.