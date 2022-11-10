Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Symptoms, treatment and everything you need to know

File Photo

At least five localities in and around Govandi have been affected by the measles epidemic since September 2022. The combination of measles and hunger apparently killed one youngster. On Wednesday, in response to the crisis, the Centre sent a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to investigate and control the measles epidemic there.

The capital of Maharashtra has reportedly seen an uptick in instances of what may be measles. Three children's lives seem to have been lost to the illness so far, however it has not been determined whether or not measles was the actual cause of death.

A multi-disciplinary team from the Union Health Ministry has been sent to Mumbai to examine the outbreak, find out what caused the fatalities, and help the state health authority manage and contain the illness if necessary.

As a result, we have provided explanations for some of the most common concerns people have about measles.

What is measles?

Measles is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. It's also called rubeola sometimes. Humans are the sole hosts for the single-stranded, enclosed RNA virus responsible for this illness.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles manifests as a feverish rash that spreads across the whole body. Commonly, symptoms emerge between 7 and 14 days after first viral exposure. A hacking cough, runny nose, high fever, and red eyes are the classic early symptoms of measles infection.

Symptoms often progress for three to five days before the rash appears. Koplik's spots, which are little red patches with blue-white centres, might form within a child's mouth just before the rash breaks out. There is a risk that the infection may persist for weeks.

How does measles spread?

Extremely infectious, nine out of ten unvaccinated persons who come into close contact with an infected individual will get measles.

Droplets released into the air during a cough or sneeze may carry the sickness to other people. Disease transmission occurs by inhalation of contaminated fluids or skin contact with infected bodily fluids.

The incubation period for measles is around 4 days, beginning 4 days before the rash appears and continuing for about 4 days after. However, when kids have a fever, a runny nose, and a cough, they are the most infectious.

How can measles be treated?

Measles currently has no curative medical therapy. To alleviate the pain associated with a fever, it is sufficient to drink enough of fluids, relax, and take non-aspirin fever treatment.

Can measles be prevented?

Absolutely. Vaccinating children is the most effective method of preventing the spread of measles.

Immunity against measles, mumps, and rubella may be achieved by the use of the MMR vaccination in India (German measles). Two injections, one at 12–15 months and another at 4-6 years, are required.

Children who get MMR are protected against all three illnesses for life, and this protection affects more than 95% of those who receive the vaccine.

(With inputs from IANS)