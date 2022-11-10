World's first saliva-based pregnancy test kit debuts in Israel, expected globally by 2023

Photo: Twitter

SaliStick, developed by an Israeli startup, is a revolutionary pregnancy test kit that analyses the patient's saliva to get the diagnosis. The kit has debuted in Israel and will hit stores across the world in 2023. According to a Thursday story in The Times of Israel, SaliStick testing kits will be available in Israel, Europe, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 2023. The SaliStick test does not need a blood or urine sample and gives accurate results in under 10 minutes.

The test kits for the biotech company's flagship product, SaliStick, have acquired European CE certification, and the firm claims to be in advanced discussions with distributors to begin delivering the products in the first quarter of 2023. The firm has received clearance for distribution in European Union markets and is currently applying for FDA approval in the United States.

“Saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for a variety of medical reasons. It is the only non-invasive, easy, and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses, and even diseases,” said Prof Aaron Palmon, Co-founder of Salignostics.

“With SaliStick, we leverage the powerful diagnostics abilities we have been able to create from analyzing saliva. This product completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy,” Prof Aaron added.

The new factory, located in the Lavon Industrial Zone in northern Israel, is capable of producing one million units each month for the fledgling company. Researchers from Israel's Hebrew University founded Salignostics in 2016.

The company's founders spent years studying saliva for scientific purposes before developing user-friendly gadgets that accurately detect a wide range of illnesses and disorders, from malaria and Covid-19 to cardiovascular risk.

The company has raised $16 million in total capital investment to far to fuel sales, marketing, and research and development, and is looking to raise even more.

