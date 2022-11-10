Headlines

Sushmita Sen recalls her 'very different chemistries' with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan: 'I taught one of them…'

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's next film to feature his son Utkarsh Sharma and this National Award winner: Report

Why designing the Indian Constitution was a long and tedious process

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: Know match fixtures, India vs Pakistan match date, venue and timings, how to watch online

Sunny Deol recalls 'struggling' after Gadar Ek Prem Katha's release: 'I wasn't getting much…'

Watch: Pragati Maidan In Delhi Illuminates Ahead Of G20 Summit

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Official Briefs On Ongoing Experiments, Says 10 Days Left, Race Against Time Now

PM Modi Hails Neeraj Chopra's Unparalleled Excellence with Gold at World Athletics Championships

Health benefits of eating anjeer (figs)

Most expensive cars in the world

7 Benefits of cluster beans (ganvaar phalee) for diabetic people

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Watch: AI-generated video recreates Baahubali scene with Thalapathy Vijay, angry fans say 'Prabhas is irreplaceable'

Health

Health

Weightloss, skincare and household uses: Reasons why apple cider vinegar is beneficial

Apple cider vinegar can also be used for a wide range of household uses.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

If you have searched the internet for weight loss, skincare, and hair fall treatment you would have come across that Apple Cider vinegar (ACV) is beneficial. ACV plays a major role in your home as it upgrades your beauty regimen and restores the normal alkaline balance of the skin and scalp.

In addition to being beneficial to skin and scalp, ACV can also be used for a wide range of household uses:

ACV for laundry:

Adding Apple Cider Vinegar to laundry may remove odor. Add a tablespoon ACV to the damp laundry and run it completely to reverse the smell.

ACV for hair:

Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 16 ounces of water and spray it on your scalp. After five minutes, rinse your hair and scalp with cool water. Its healthy anti-inflammatory properties will remove the dandruff buildup on the scalp.

ACV for face mask:

Mix a tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of ACV. apply this mask to your face, leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse. With this mask bacteria on the skin will be removed. 

ACV for weight loss:

Many people have apple cider with water every morning. ACV is known to be effective for weight loss. It has also shown various results such as a reduction in body weight and hip circumference for many. 

ACV for Drain:

Pouring a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar down the drain will emit the odor from that stinky sink. To get rid of the stinky smell this can be one of the easiest ways. 

Also Read: Women's Health: What is Preterm Labour? Know its signs, symptoms and risk factor

 

