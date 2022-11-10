Weightloss, skincare and household uses: Reasons why apple cider vinegar is beneficial

Apple cider vinegar can also be used for a wide range of household uses.

If you have searched the internet for weight loss, skincare, and hair fall treatment you would have come across that Apple Cider vinegar (ACV) is beneficial. ACV plays a major role in your home as it upgrades your beauty regimen and restores the normal alkaline balance of the skin and scalp.

In addition to being beneficial to skin and scalp, ACV can also be used for a wide range of household uses:

ACV for laundry:

Adding Apple Cider Vinegar to laundry may remove odor. Add a tablespoon ACV to the damp laundry and run it completely to reverse the smell.

ACV for hair:

Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to 16 ounces of water and spray it on your scalp. After five minutes, rinse your hair and scalp with cool water. Its healthy anti-inflammatory properties will remove the dandruff buildup on the scalp.

ACV for face mask:

Mix a tablespoon of honey with 1 tablespoon of ACV. apply this mask to your face, leave it for 15-20 minutes and rinse. With this mask bacteria on the skin will be removed.

ACV for weight loss:

Many people have apple cider with water every morning. ACV is known to be effective for weight loss. It has also shown various results such as a reduction in body weight and hip circumference for many.

ACV for Drain:

Pouring a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar down the drain will emit the odor from that stinky sink. To get rid of the stinky smell this can be one of the easiest ways.

