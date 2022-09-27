Khosta-2, new COVID-like virus found that could infect humans: Here's what you should know | Photo: Zee Media Bureau (Image for representation)

According to a study, a new S-CoV-2-like virus detected in Russian bats can infect people and is immune to the COVID-19 vaccinations currently available. Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) in the US discovered spike proteins from the Khosta-2 bat virus, which can infect human cells and is resistant to both antibody treatments and blood serum from people who have received the S-CoV-2 vaccine.

The researchers noted that when the Khosta-1 and Khosta-2 viruses were first identified in Russian bats in late 2020, it initially seemed that humans were not at risk from them. In the following study, scientists discovered Khosta-2's alarming characteristics, how it poses a risk to human health and that it is in fact a new coronavirus type. The scientists then began to investigate whether the novel virus is immune to current vaccinations.

The researchers discovered that Khosta-2 was not neutralised by current immunizations using blood serum obtained from individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine. They also analysed serum from individuals who had the Omicron variant infection, but the antibodies were likewise ineffective.

The novel virus lacks several of the genes thought to be important for pathogenesis in humans, according to study author Michael Letko. However, there is a chance that Khosta-2 will recombine with another virus, such as S-CoV-2.

Here’s all you need to know about Khosta-2

It is a different coronavirus subtype found in Russian bats that can infect people. The spike protein allows a virus to enter and infect human cells. S- CoV-2 and Khosta-2 are both members of the coronavirus group known as sarbecoviruses

Research has also shown that sarbecoviruses found in wildlife outside of Asia, including regions like western Russia, where the Khosta-2 virus was discovered, are a threat to continuing S-CoV-2 vaccine efforts as well as to the general public's health.

Dr. Pragya Yadav, Senior Scientist at the National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, claims that the Khosta virus has not yet infected any humans. A virus that has been described as a vaccination restraint was found in Russian horseshoe bats.

According to a recent study by Seifert et al., chimeric SARS-CoV-2-based spikes containing the RBD from the Khosta viruses have exhibited resistance to neutralisation using SARS-CoV-2 RBD-specific monoclonal antibody, Bamlanivimab, and serum from people who got either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations.

The development or reemergence of any viral virus in India would not pose a threat to the general people, according to senior scientists at the ICMR-NIV. "We have already shown this strength in the past, like during the days of the Zika, Nipah, and monkeypox viruses, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic," Dr. Pragya Yadav added.

The researchers said Khosta-1 was shown to pose little risk to people, but Khosta-2 exhibited certain unsettling characteristics. They discovered that, similar to S-CoV-2, Khosta-2 may infect cells using its spike protein by adhering to a receptor protein known as angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that is present in all human cells.

(With inputs from agencies)