Miracle 'cure all' plant from ancient times that mysteriously vanished 2,000 years ago rediscovered?

General view of the Ferula drudeana plant | Photo: Research Gate/ Mahmut Miski

Silphium, silphion, laserwort or laser - Known by several names, the ‘cure all’ plant is said to have been worth its weight in silver, or even gold in ancient times. While silphion was thought to have been consumed into extinction around two millenniums ago, a recent study now claims that may not have been the case.

The wonder medicinal plant from the Mediterranean region is said to have been used to cure several ailments and also used contraceptive, aphrodisiac and perfume. The plant “mysteriously” vanished from the civilisation around 2,000 years ago.

As per researchers from Istanbul University of Turkey, the plant may still be around and they may have rediscovered it when they found an unlikely plant species at three different locations in the country last year and details in a paper in the journal Plants.

In history, silphion had a special place in ancient Greek and Roman civilisations, even being immortalised on coins from the era.

A paper published this year in the journal Heritage claims that the plant was significant in the economy of export in an ancient Libyan town called Cyrene, which had been occupied first by the Greeks and later by Romans.

The author of the paper claims to have found a modern species which shares the description of silphion. This species, which also grows yellow flowers like the ancient miracle plant could be a “good candidate for being the long-lost plant of the Greeks and Romans”, researcher Mahmut Miski was quoted as saying with regard to the plan Ferula drudeana by the National Geographic.

Health disorders that silphion is believed to have cured

The miracle plant is said to have been used against several health issues including nerve pain, toothache, intestinal issues, goitre, hormonal disorders, tetanus, polyps, epilepsy and even cancerous tumours. Its resin is said to have been valuable while its stem was consumed as a vegetable while its root could also be eaten, it has been claimed.

Story of its extinction - or not

It has been believed that silphion may have gone extinct due to overharvesting but one study published in the Frontiers in Conservation Science in 2022 offers a view that environmental factors due to human actions like deforestation and desertification could have been involved in the plant mysteriously vanishing.

In the Heritage journal paper, it was argued that temperature increase leading to more evaporation may have been to blame as the plant may have required conditions to be moist and cold.

Rediscovery claims

Researchers argue that modern species Ferula drudeana may share the environmental conditions that were needed by silphion to germinate seeds. Furthermore, its depiction on ancient coins points to a leaf configuration that is only visible in Ferula drudeana and rarely in any other Ferula species plants.

Analysis also shows that the plant has medicinal properties of being antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti inflammatory, it has been claimed. Thus, researchers believe that links “strongly suggest that Ferula drudeana, presumably, is the silphion plant,” it was reported.

Confirming the claim is not easy, but possible

The problem with getting a clear confirmation is that the silphion plant does not exist for scientists to have a DNA test. However, it has been claimed that the plant’s specimens might be found on the seabed in the region in one of the ancient shipwrecks. Researchers hope to confirm the claim one day.

