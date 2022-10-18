Mouth ulcer a sign of serious health conditions! Know about its causes and treatment

Photo: Pixabay

Mouth ulcer is a very common problem. Most of us face this often. Mouth ulcers are also called canker sores. These small sores in your mouth are extremely painful, which develop in your mouth or at the base of your gums. Due to this, you may feel uncomfortable and uncomfortable in eating, drinking and even in normal conversation with someone. Usually, mouth ulcers are not contagious and get better in one to two weeks. But ever wonder, why are you getting this problem again and again? Is this a sign of a serious health problem?

According to health experts, if you are experiencing frequent mouth ulcers, then it is a sign that something is not right with your internal health. It is simply an indication that you need to make some lifestyle changes as quickly as possible as if some cases it can be a cause of some serious health conditions like ulcerative colitis and chronic disease.

What can cause blisters in the mouth?

There are a number of factors that are known to be responsible for the development of these blisters, which require special attention.

Allergic reaction to bacteria

Acidity

Vitamin-B12 deficiency

Not having the right toothbrush or not suiting the toothpaste

High intake of acidic foods like oranges, pineapples and strawberries

Hormonal changes during periods

Stress, lack of sleep

Viral, bacterial or fungal infection of the mouth

Treatment for mouth ulcer