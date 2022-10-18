Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Mouth ulcer a sign of serious health conditions! Know about its causes and treatment

There are a number of factors that are known to be responsible for mouth ulcers, which require special attention.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Mouth ulcer a sign of serious health conditions! Know about its causes and treatment
Photo: Pixabay

Mouth ulcer is a very common problem. Most of us face this often. Mouth ulcers are also called canker sores. These small sores in your mouth are extremely painful, which develop in your mouth or at the base of your gums. Due to this, you may feel uncomfortable and uncomfortable in eating, drinking and even in normal conversation with someone. Usually, mouth ulcers are not contagious and get better in one to two weeks. But ever wonder, why are you getting this problem again and again? Is this a sign of a serious health problem?

Suffering from gastric problem? Follow these 5 yoga asanas to improve your digestive system

According to health experts, if you are experiencing frequent mouth ulcers, then it is a sign that something is not right with your internal health. It is simply an indication that you need to make some lifestyle changes as quickly as possible as if some cases it can be a cause of some serious health conditions like ulcerative colitis and chronic disease.

What can cause blisters in the mouth?

There are a number of factors that are known to be responsible for the development of these blisters, which require special attention.

  • Allergic reaction to bacteria
  • Acidity
  • Vitamin-B12 deficiency
  • Not having the right toothbrush or not suiting the toothpaste
  • High intake of acidic foods like oranges, pineapples and strawberries
  • Hormonal changes during periods
  • Stress, lack of sleep
  • Viral, bacterial or fungal infection of the mouth

Treatment for mouth ulcer

  • Avoid eating spicy and sour food till the ulcer heals
  • Reduce intake of garlic, chilli, ginger
  • Keep your mouth clean
  • Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated
  • Regularly gargle with hot tea from Triphala or Mulethi. Keep it in your mouth for 2-3 minutes each time, rinsing like this 4-5 times a day.
  • Clean the ulcer with a pinch of turmeric or liquorice powder.
  • Get a soft bristle brush
  • Apply antiseptic gel to the ulcers.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.