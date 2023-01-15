Search icon
Inflammatory Diet: Five foods to avoid in winter to prevent prevent swelling

Inflammatory Diet: Inflammation can worsen and make you more susceptible to diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Representational Image

Now that winter has come, many people are expressing discomfort from the onset of colds, coughs, and flu. Therefore, we need to take every precaution to ensure our safety and comfort. The influence of food on this scenario is substantial. Inflammation and chronic illness may be caused by a wide variety of diets, including those high in added sugar, refined carbs, fried foods, and alcohol.

Seasonal fruits and green leafy vegetables, for example, are rich in natural anti-inflammatories and may help you minimise your risk of inflammation. If you suffer from an inflammatory disease, it may help to make some changes to your diet.

Red Meat 
The inflammation caused by eating red meat has been linked to heart disease, high cholesterol, and other chronic diseases.

Sugar 
Consumption of sugary foods and drinks must to be restricted or entirely avoided. The little quantities of fructose naturally occurring in fruits and vegetables are ok, but excessive amounts of added sugars may be harmful.

Alcohol
Excessive alcohol use has been linked to systemic inflammation, which may have far-reaching effects, including the destruction of vital organs.

Processed Food 
Fried foods, such as French fries, cheese sticks, burgers, and rolls, are not only heavy in fat and calories, but they may also contribute to inflammation in the body.

Salt 
If you have high blood pressure or heart problems, eating too much salt might make your symptoms worse.

Also, READ: Makar Sankranti 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on this auspicious festival

To keep your health in the best possible shape, you should limit inflammation by avoiding inflammatory foods and increasing your intake of anti-inflammatory substances.

