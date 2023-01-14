Makar Sankranti 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on this auspicious festival

Makar Sankranti 2023

Makar Sankranti is considered the most important among the 12 Sankrantis in Hinduism. Makar Sankranti is also called Uttarayan because on this day the Sun is Uttarayan. That's why Makar Sankranti is considered a special period of charity. Doing charity and charity on this day brings auspicious results.

Know what to do and what not to do on Makar Sankranti

What to do on Makar Sankranti

Arghya to the Sun- The festival of Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun, so offer special prayers to the Sun on this day. After this, put kumkum and black sesame seeds in the water and offer Arghya to the Sun God. During this Aditya Hridaya Stotra should be recited. By this, by the grace of Lord Surya, you will get wealth, fame and strength.

Donation- Doing charity on Makar Sankranti gives special results. The donation done on this day is dedicated directly to God and by this the person attains salvation. Every person must donate to the poor and needy on Makar Sankranti. It is best to donate black sesame, jaggery and khichdi on this day. This increases the respect and prestige of that person in society.

Bathing in the holy river- It is mentioned in the scriptures that by bathing in the holy rivers on Makar Sankranti one gets freedom from sins and attains salvation. Take bath in Ganges water on this day and sprinkle it in the house as well. Offer food to Brahmins on this day, this will please the deities and there will be happiness, peace and prosperity in life.

Sacrifice to ancestors- On the day of Makar Sankranti, one should do tarpan in the name of his ancestors. Due to this, Pitrudosh does not happen in the house. It has been told in the scriptures that on this day, Maharaj Bhagirath performed tarpan in the river Ganges for the peace of the souls of his ancestors.

What not to do on Makar Sankranti

Do not eat vindictive food- vindictive food should not be consumed on Makar Sankranti. This has a bad effect on health. Things like meat, garlic, and onion should not be consumed on this day. Only pure food should be taken on Makar Sankranti.

Do not insult the poor- Do not insult any poor or helpless person on this day. By doing this one becomes a partner of sin. No one should say bad words on this day. If someone comes to ask at home, he should not be returned empty-handed.