Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on this auspicious festival

Know what is auspicious and what is inauspicious on Makar Sankranti.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

Makar Sankranti 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on this auspicious festival
Makar Sankranti 2023

Makar Sankranti is considered the most important among the 12 Sankrantis in Hinduism. Makar Sankranti is also called Uttarayan because on this day the Sun is Uttarayan. That's why Makar Sankranti is considered a special period of charity. Doing charity and charity on this day brings auspicious results. 

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2023: Know how Makar Sankranti is celebrated in different parts of India

Know what to do and what not to do on Makar Sankranti

What to do on Makar Sankranti

Arghya to the Sun- The festival of Makar Sankranti is dedicated to the Sun, so offer special prayers to the Sun on this day. After this, put kumkum and black sesame seeds in the water and offer Arghya to the Sun God. During this Aditya Hridaya Stotra should be recited. By this, by the grace of Lord Surya, you will get wealth, fame and strength.

Donation- Doing charity on Makar Sankranti gives special results. The donation done on this day is dedicated directly to God and by this the person attains salvation. Every person must donate to the poor and needy on Makar Sankranti. It is best to donate black sesame, jaggery and khichdi on this day. This increases the respect and prestige of that person in society.

Bathing in the holy river- It is mentioned in the scriptures that by bathing in the holy rivers on Makar Sankranti one gets freedom from sins and attains salvation. Take bath in Ganges water on this day and sprinkle it in the house as well. Offer food to Brahmins on this day, this will please the deities and there will be happiness, peace and prosperity in life.

Sacrifice to ancestors- On the day of Makar Sankranti, one should do tarpan in the name of his ancestors. Due to this, Pitrudosh does not happen in the house. It has been told in the scriptures that on this day, Maharaj Bhagirath performed tarpan in the river Ganges for the peace of the souls of his ancestors.

What not to do on Makar Sankranti

Do not eat vindictive food- vindictive food should not be consumed on Makar Sankranti. This has a bad effect on health. Things like meat, garlic, and onion should not be consumed on this day. Only pure food should be taken on Makar Sankranti.

Do not insult the poor- Do not insult any poor or helpless person on this day. By doing this one becomes a partner of sin. No one should say bad words on this day. If someone comes to ask at home, he should not be returned empty-handed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.