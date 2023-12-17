Headlines

Israeli forces uncover biggest Hamas tunnel near Gaza border

DNA Verified: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal as captain? Here's the truth

Centre likely to present Telecommunications Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha on Monday

'Intent and technique...': Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan team after embarrassing loss against Australia in 1st Test

Congress MP states why accusers jumped from visitor's gallery in Parliament, 'they did it to...'

How bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease? Way to bring it down naturally

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

6 iron-rich vegetarians foods apart from spinach

List of players who won most Wimbledon titles

10 benefits of horse gram

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Health

How bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease? Way to bring it down naturally

Reducing bad cholesterol levels is crucial for maintaining heart health. Here are some natural methods to help lower LDL cholesterol.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 10:17 PM IST

Bad cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein (LDL), plays a significant role in increasing the risk of heart disease. When LDL levels are high in the blood, it can lead to the buildup of plaque in the arteries, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This buildup narrows the arteries and restricts blood flow to the heart, increasing the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes.

The process begins when LDL cholesterol particles penetrate the arterial walls, triggering an inflammatory response. White blood cells then engulf these particles, forming plaque deposits. As these deposits grow, they can obstruct blood flow, and if a plaque ruptures, it can cause a blood clot, leading to severe cardiovascular events.

Reducing bad cholesterol levels is crucial for maintaining heart health. Here are some natural methods to help lower LDL cholesterol:

Healthy Diet: Opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Incorporate foods high in soluble fiber like oats, beans, and flaxseeds, which can help lower LDL cholesterol.

Limit Saturated and Trans Fats: Reduce consumption of saturated and trans fats found in processed foods, fried items, and baked goods. Instead, choose healthier fats like those from avocados, nuts, and olive oil.

Regular Exercise: Engage in regular physical activity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week to help raise HDL (good) cholesterol and lower LDL levels.

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Losing excess weight can positively impact cholesterol levels. A healthy weight reduces the body's production of LDL cholesterol.

Quit Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and contributes to the buildup of plaque, raising LDL cholesterol. Quitting smoking can significantly improve heart health.

Alcohol Consumption: Limit alcohol intake as excessive consumption can elevate triglyceride levels and contribute to higher LDL cholesterol.

 

