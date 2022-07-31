DNA Explainer: What is 'Paxlovid rebound'? Why is COVID-19 returning to patients taking the 'wonder drug'?

Paxlovid is an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer

United States President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last Saturday, just a few days after testing negative. His doctor Kevin O’Connor, said that after testing negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning, and Friday morning, the President tested positive on Saturday morning in an antigen test.

O’Connor also said that the 79-year-old US President has not experienced any re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel well. He will, however, return to strict isolation procedures, the doctor added.

When Biden first test positive for COVID-19, he was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many other patients who took Paxlovid, Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and then saw a return of the infection.

This is seen as a case of “Paxlovid rebound” -- the phenomenon in which patients administered with antiviral drug Paxlovid have experienced return of the infection days after testing negative.

Notably, before Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical officer to the President, experienced a Paxlovid rebound as well.

There is no official data to suggest on the frequency of recurrence of the infection or its impact on the patients. However, the US public health agency Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said that patients who had completed a course of Paxlovid medication could test positive again, and that these people should isolate themselves for five days.

Why are patients experiencing infection rebound?

Why patients administered with Paxlovid are experiencing rebound of infection can be understood from Biden’s case. The 79-year-old was full vaccinated and infected with BA.5 sub variant of Omicron, the most transmissible variant of coronavirus which is dominant in the US at the moment.

Health agencies suggest that BA.5 is capable of escaping immune protection -- both protection provided by vaccines, and by prior Covid-19 infection.

Despite Paxlovid being termed as the “wonder drug” against COVID-19, not many doctors and experts have advocated for the use of the anti-viral drug. The reason is that the drug has been more effective on unvaccinated patients.

On April 22, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Paxlovid was “strongly recommended” — but for patients with non-severe Covid-19 who are at highest risk of developing severe disease and hospitalisation, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients.

What is Paxlovid?

Paxlovid is an antiviral drug developed by Pfizer, which consists of nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use. It was given emergency use authorisation (EUA) by the USFDA in December last year.

Paxlovid is administered as three tablets — two of nirmatrelvir and one of ritonavir — taken together orally twice daily for five days. That is, a total of 30 tablets. The USFDA authorised Paxlovid for use only up to five consecutive days.