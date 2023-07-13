Dengue to Malaria: 5 common monsoon diseases and how to protect yourself

While monsoon brings relief from the summer heat, it also increases the risk of several diseases.

The arrival of the monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat but also opens the floodgates for a host of diseases. The combination of stagnant water, increased humidity, and favorable breeding conditions becomes a breeding ground for various pathogens. In this article, we will explore five common monsoon diseases and provide essential tips on how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Dengue:

Dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, is a widespread monsoon disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and rash. In severe cases, it can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

Prevention and Protection:

Eliminate stagnant water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so empty, clean, or cover any potential breeding sites like flower pots, coolers, and water storage containers.

Use mosquito repellents: Apply mosquito repellent lotions or creams on exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear protective clothing: Cover your arms and legs with long-sleeved shirts and pants to minimize exposure to mosquito bites.

Install window screens: Fit windows and doors with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

Use mosquito nets: Sleep under a bed net if you live in an area with a high incidence of dengue fever.

Malaria:

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite and transmitted by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms include high fever, chills, headache, and body aches.

Prevention and Protection:

Avoid mosquito bites: Use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and sleep under mosquito nets to minimize exposure to mosquitoes.

Keep surroundings clean: Clear stagnant water, trim shrubs, and bushes, and maintain a clean environment to reduce mosquito breeding sites.

Take antimalarial medication: If you are traveling to a malaria-endemic region, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate antimalarial medication.

Chikungunya:

Chikungunya is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and rash.

Prevention and Protection:

Follow mosquito control measures: Eliminate stagnant water, use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and install window screens.

Maintain personal hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or touching your face.

Use pain relievers: Over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate joint and muscle pain. Consult a doctor before taking any medication.

Leptospirosis:

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria found in animal urine, which contaminates water and soil during heavy rains. Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, and jaundice.

Prevention and Protection:

Avoid wading or swimming in floodwaters: Leptospira bacteria can enter your body through cuts or abrasions. Stay away from flooded areas or wear protective clothing, including rubber boots.

Maintain proper hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after exposure to floodwaters or contaminated soil.

Typhoid Fever:

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by the Salmonella typhi bacterium. Contaminated food and water are common sources of transmission. Symptoms include prolonged fever, headache, abdominal pain, and weakness.

Prevention and Protection:

Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly before eating or handling food, and ensure that food is properly cooked and stored.

Consume safe drinking water: Boil water before drinking or use a water purifier to eliminate bacterial contamination.

Get vaccinated: Consider getting vaccinated against typhoid fever, especially if you are traveling to an endemic region.

