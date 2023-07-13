Dengue to Malaria: 5 common monsoon diseases and how to protect yourself

Headlines

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

Costs to cut risk of sickle cell disease beyond reach of most in India: Lancet Commission

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Meet Delhi's richest man with Rs 2.07 lakh crore wealth, daughter's wealth is Rs 84,330 crore, donated Rs 3 cr per day

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO scientists visit Tirupati temple ahead of India's moon mission

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

From going past Anil Kumble to joining Malcolm Marshall, R Ashwin smashes records in IND vs WI 1st Test

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie pre-teaser released and Rubina shares update after meeting with a car accident, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 11

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata, no casualties reported

This actress lived in chawl even after Bollywood debut, has worked with Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani, Mammootty

Kajol struggles to walk in high heels, netizens say 'this woman is effortlessly funny'

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

HomeHealth

health

Dengue to Malaria: 5 common monsoon diseases and how to protect yourself

While monsoon brings relief from the summer heat, it also increases the risk of several diseases.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The arrival of the monsoon season brings relief from scorching heat but also opens the floodgates for a host of diseases. The combination of stagnant water, increased humidity, and favorable breeding conditions becomes a breeding ground for various pathogens. In this article, we will explore five common monsoon diseases and provide essential tips on how to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Dengue:

Dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, is a widespread monsoon disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, joint and muscle pain, and rash. In severe cases, it can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome.

Prevention and Protection:

  • Eliminate stagnant water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so empty, clean, or cover any potential breeding sites like flower pots, coolers, and water storage containers.
  • Use mosquito repellents: Apply mosquito repellent lotions or creams on exposed skin, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
  • Wear protective clothing: Cover your arms and legs with long-sleeved shirts and pants to minimize exposure to mosquito bites.
  • Install window screens: Fit windows and doors with screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
  • Use mosquito nets: Sleep under a bed net if you live in an area with a high incidence of dengue fever.

Malaria:

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by the Plasmodium parasite and transmitted by infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. Symptoms include high fever, chills, headache, and body aches.
Prevention and Protection:

  • Avoid mosquito bites: Use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and sleep under mosquito nets to minimize exposure to mosquitoes.
  • Keep surroundings clean: Clear stagnant water, trim shrubs, and bushes, and maintain a clean environment to reduce mosquito breeding sites.
  • Take antimalarial medication: If you are traveling to a malaria-endemic region, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate antimalarial medication.

Chikungunya:

Chikungunya is a viral infection transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, severe joint pain, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and rash.
Prevention and Protection:

  • Follow mosquito control measures: Eliminate stagnant water, use mosquito repellents, wear protective clothing, and install window screens.
  • Maintain personal hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially before eating or touching your face.
  • Use pain relievers: Over-the-counter pain relievers can help alleviate joint and muscle pain. Consult a doctor before taking any medication.

Leptospirosis:

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria found in animal urine, which contaminates water and soil during heavy rains. Symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle aches, vomiting, and jaundice.

Prevention and Protection:

  • Avoid wading or swimming in floodwaters: Leptospira bacteria can enter your body through cuts or abrasions. Stay away from flooded areas or wear protective clothing, including rubber boots.
  • Maintain proper hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after exposure to floodwaters or contaminated soil.

Typhoid Fever:

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by the Salmonella typhi bacterium. Contaminated food and water are common sources of transmission. Symptoms include prolonged fever, headache, abdominal pain, and weakness.

Prevention and Protection:

  • Practice good hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly before eating or handling food, and ensure that food is properly cooked and stored.
  • Consume safe drinking water: Boil water before drinking or use a water purifier to eliminate bacterial contamination.
  • Get vaccinated: Consider getting vaccinated against typhoid fever, especially if you are traveling to an endemic region.

Also read: Monsoon: Follow these tips to avoid health problems including seasonal infection during rainy season

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in Hemant Batra for new ventures and growth

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE