Coronavirus Outbreak: India reports 62,212 new cases; active cases fall below 8 lakh

With over 60,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Saturday (October 17) crossed the 74 lakh-mark, while the death toll has topped the 1 lakh-mark as well.

India's active caseload has fallen below 8 lakh for the first time after one and a half months. The active caseload was below the 8L mark (7,85,996) last on September 1.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 74,32,681 cases, which include 7,95,087 active cases; 65,24,596 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 1,12,998 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 62,212 new COVID-19 cases and 837 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 15.76-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 7,75,470 cases. The state crossed Karnataka to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Karnataka is third on the list with 7,51,390 cases.

After Karnataka comes Tamil Nadu comes, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 6,79,191 cases with 6,27,703 patients recovered, and 10,532 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,49,935 cases of which 4,08,083 have recovered and 6,589 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 3,24,459 positive cases so far of which 2,95,699 patients have recovered and 5,946 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 3,13,188 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 2,74,757 recovered and 5,931 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 3,25,213 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has informed that 9,32,54,017 samples have been tested up to October 16 for COVID-19. Out of these, 9,99,090 samples were tested yesterday.