Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik suffers from Growth Hormone deficiency, all you need to know

Ever since Abdu Rozik the world’s smallest singer and social media sensation premiered on Bigg Boss, he is winning the hearts of the audience. The cutest contestant of Bigg Boss 16 looks like an 8 or a 9-year-old child who is actually 19 years old and 94 cm tall.

Abdu Rozik is from a small village in Tajikistan, and is suffering from dwarfism or Growth Hormone deficiency, he was also diagnosed with rickets but his family did not have financial resources for his treatment.

According to Rozik, as a young teen, he was bullied and mocked for his size as a result of which he could only get 3 years of formal education.

What is Growth Hormone Deficiency?

As the name says, growth hormone deficiency happens when the pituitary gland doesn't generate enough of the hormone, which causes youngsters to be short in stature. The growth hormones are secreted by the pituitary gland. When there is a decrease in the secretion of growth hormones leads to short stature or growth deficiency, it causes certain symptoms in the child.

Symptoms

Slow growth growth

Short stature (below the fifth percentile compared to other children of the same age and sex)

Absent or delayed sexual development during puberty

Headaches

Treatment

In some cases, Growth Hormone Deficiency can be treated with the use of synthetic growth hormone under the supervision of a pediatric endocrinologist. Synthetic growth hormone can be given in addition to other hormones if there are other hormone shortages.

(The article contains general information only and should not be taken as expert medical advice.)