5 reasons why you should reduce the use of WiFi

Continuous use of Wi-Fi and mobile and staying within their range most of the time affects our bodies and has a bad effect on our health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 07:37 PM IST

The development of communication systems and technology changed the lives of people a lot. This has also made life easier for people. Through this, apart from knowing the news of every corner of the world, you can also make instant contact with people. Apart from this, technology also has many benefits.

Better connectivity to the internet has also given us the facility of continuous entertainment without stopping. But if it has benefited then it also has negative effects on our health. Continuous use of Wi-Fi and mobile and staying within their range most of the time affects our bodies and has a bad effect on our health.

5 foods to add to your diet for breast cancer prevention

Negative effect on eyesight- Continuous use of mobile and laptops affects eyesight. Due to this, there is a burning sensation in the eyes, sometimes there is also a problem of swelling.

Sleep is affected- Wi-Fi waves and excessive use of the Internet also affect sleep. Due to this, the problem of insomnia is being seen in many people.

Irritability increases- Wi-Fi waves affect us mentally. Due to excessive use of internet, nature becomes irritable at times.

Alzheimer's problem- Excessive use of internet has had a bad effect on people's memory. This is causing Alzheimer's problems. Due to this, there is a problem with remembering things.

Obesity problem- Due to the high use of internet, people have started reducing physical labor. Due to which the problem of obesity is also being seen.

Keep these things in mind

Turn off the wi-wi while sleeping at night. Apart from this, use mobile at least. Try to do more physical work. Playing outdoor games keeps you healthy both physically and mentally. It is also important that your diet is better, so it would be good to eat less fast food.

