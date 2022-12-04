5 foods to add to your diet for breast cancer prevention

Representational image

The risk of breast cancer in women has become very high nowadays. Every year lakhs of women fall into the grip of this dangerous disease and lose their lives. However, with timely and complete treatment, breast cancer can be avoided. If you want to protect yourself from this deadly disease occurring in the body, then women must include these things in their diet.

6 foods that may help lower your cancer risk

Green tea- Green tea is consumed nowadays to reduce obesity. But if it is consumed daily, it can also prevent the risk of breast cancer. Antioxidants such as polyphenols present in green tea protect the cells of the body from damage. Therefore, consuming a cup of green tea daily can help in preventing diseases like blood pressure and obesity as well as cancer.

Pomegranate juice- Pomegranate is called the mine of virtues. Pomegranate helps a lot in removing iron and blood deficiency in the body. Along with this, pomegranate juice also helps in fighting breast cancer.

Fruits like berries and plums also contribute to reducing the risk of breast cancer. If fruits like strawberries, and plums are included in the daily diet, then it reduces the risk of breast cancer. The polyphenols present in these fruits help in killing cancer cells.

Green leafy vegetables- According to today's lifestyle, people do not want to eat leafy vegetables. But women must include green vegetables like spinach, kale, soya, and mustard greens in their diet.

Cancer cells start destroying healthy cells of the body. Due to which a person dies. Breast cancer causes lakhs of deaths every year in India. Eating right is the best way to prevent cancer. Including foods containing carotenoids in your diet reduces the risk of breast cancer. Carrots, tomatoes, apricots and sweet potatoes are very beneficial for such ailments.