Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: From Miami strike map to new weapons, Radical Raid brings new content

Days after announcing Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season 2, Activision is now all set to introduce Season 3 of COD Mobile.

The COD S02 update will come on Android and iOS from April 1 at 5.30 am IST. The latest release - Radical Raid – is bound to get some radical changes to the gameplay of Call of Duty mobile with new themed events, a new weapon, skills, a new map.

The new update is themed around the 80s and the star of the show is popular rapper Snoop Dogg who joins the franchise as an operator.

He has collaborated with the gaming giant and is also part of the aforementioned COD S02 on other platforms. One can play as him and unlock his flashy wear and gear through a lucky draw.

Snoop D.O. Double G in the hizzy!

SnoopDogg is coming to CODMobile as the Doggfather in the next new season!



Get the intel about it here https://t.co/MryKyvGggq pic.twitter.com/x98oz3iI57 — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 21, 2022

What’s new?

In the CODM Season 3, you stand a chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards and enjoy both free and premium content including new operators, events, skills, map, etc.

It packs new operators like Gunzo – Clownpin, Park - Glam and the D-O-double-G Snoop Dogg as a freelance covert agent and field operative.

Then, there is a new Miami: Strike map which is a smaller version of the original Miami map.

In its press release, Activision has also emphasized the start of World Championship 2022 Stage 1 and Ranked Series 1 from March 31.

The company also tries to build up the excitement by saying that there could be “new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, bundles, and more releasing in the store at launch and throughout the season.”

According to Activision, “​​Players will compete during the day among a dizzying array of collector cars that line the street. Tighter quarters provide for some intense firefights in buildings, on the street and throughout the back alleys.”

Check out the Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Radical Raid trailer here: