Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Assassin’s Creed and other popular games to be removed from Xbox 360 Marketplace

Indian gamers will not be able to download many popular games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Counter-Strike: GO and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Microsoft Xbox 360

Microsoft has announced that it will remove a number of game titles from the Xbox 360 Marketplace soon. In an update on the Xbox support page, the tech giant has revealed that “A number of game titles and associated add-ons will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace in a select set of regions per title. These removals will start on February 7, 2023.”

"Once purchased, you can always redownload these games or any other previously purchased games from your Xbox 360 Download History." the support page further added. The support page has listed all the game titles that will be removed from the marketplace next week. 

As per the website, Indian gamers will not be able to download many popular games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Counter-Strike: GO, Assassin’s Creed IV, Star Wars Battlefront and Prince of Persia, from the Xbox 360 Marketplace.

Meanwhile, last month, as 2022 was coming to an end, the tech giant had revealed its best Xbox games of last year. That list included titles like the racing game ‘Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels’, the action-adventure game ‘Sea of Thieves’, the survival game ‘Grounded’, and much more. (with inputs from IANS)

