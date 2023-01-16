What is Doppler Weather Radar, new technology which will help IMD predict cold wave, rains more accurately?

All about Doppler Weather Radar, set to help IMD weather forecasts

In the midst of the cold wave spell in several northern areas such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has made a significant announcement that could improve the predictions of the Indian Meteorological Department.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Sunday that entire India will soon be covered by the Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs), which will health weather agency IMD predict extreme and dangerous weather conditions more accurately.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and IMD chief M Mohapatra made the landmark announcement during the celebration of the 148th Foundation Day of the Met department. The new technology is bound to predict conditions like storms and extreme rainfall, potentially saving lives.

While the accuracy of the weather predictions by IMD has increased by around 40 percent in the last eight to nine years, as per the minister, the new DWRs are set to take this to another level, making a significant change in the weather prediction in India.

What is Doppler Weather Radar? Know how it works

The Doppler Weather Radar (DWR), also known as the weather surveillance radar, is a technology designed to make extremely accurate weather predictions. The technology uses a type of radar that detects precipitation and calculates its intensity.

The Doppler Weather Radar is useful in detecting precipitation, calculating its motion, and estimating its type. The DWR can determine whether the precipitation is in form of rain, snowfall, or hail. The measure of precipitation can further help weather agencies determine the intensity of cold and heat waves in parts of the country.

The radar uses microwave radiations to detect the size and intensity of the precipitation particles, which can further make near-accurate predictions about potential snow and hail storms in parts of the country, helping authorities make necessary arrangements.

DWR can be an essential tool to predict and prevent disasters in many states which are hit by heavy rains and floods every year, which have claimed thousands of lives in India in recent years.

As of 2023, there are 37 total Doppler Weather Radars in the country, and the facility is expected to cover entire India by the year 2025, as per Centre. Doppler Weather Radars usually have a range of around 5000 km, as per reports.

