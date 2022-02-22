What is a false flag operation that Russia can use to justify invading Ukraine?

The United States and the United Kingdom have accused Russia of staging 'false flag' operations making it an excuse on the pretext of which it is planning to invade Ukraine. By exposing this plan, the United States is trying to stop Kremlin for trying any justification for war.

On the other hand, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska a 'false flag' operation by Russia. In this Ukrainian government-held territory, shells hit civilian houses and a kindergarten, wounding two teachers and cutting power to half of the town.

But what is a 'false flag' and how could Russia use this as pretext for invading Ukraine?

The allegations of 'false flag' operations have a long history. The term originated to describe pirates' wielding of friendly (and false) flags to lure merchant ships close enough to attack. It was later used for any attack, real or simulated that the instigators inflict to incriminate an adversary and create the basis for retaliation.

What is a 'false flag' operation?

'False flag' operation is a form of propaganda or disinformation that has been used for centuries as a pretext for war.

It is a staged attack were the source of responsibility is disguised or fabricated in order to pin blame on the opponent.

In this staged military operation, the side propagating it can create an army wearing the uniforms of their enemies.

They can stage armymen driving the same vehicles or using the same weapons like opponents to make it look real.

They can go to the extent of firing from positions that will make the attack appear to have been carried out by the other side.

Nazi soldiers were accused of carrying out numerous false-flag operations during World War II.

However, false flag operations are complex and perhaps overly theatrical in a way that invites unwanted scrutiny.

What could a 'false flag' in Ukraine look like?

The US has been saying that Kremlin will attempt to stage some kind of attack as a pretext for a Ukraine invasion.

Pentagon says Russian operatives will probably attack Russian land or ethnic Russians in Ukraine and publicise the aftermath.

The sole purpose of this would be to show the world that there has been a Ukrainian attack on Russians.

Post-Soviet states can also claim a 'provocation' which frames any military action as a justified response rather than a first move.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at UNSC meet told there were many possible scenarios Russia could create to justify an invasion.

So-called 'invasion dates' put forward by the West, proved false, could have been planted as part of a Russian 'deception campaign'.

It could also take the form of a large-scale hacking attack, endangering Russian lives, disguised as an attack by Ukrainian hackers.

A false-flag attack could be staged by any side, or real attacks could be portrayed as false flags to discredit the enemy.