Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explained: How do countries with no tax or less taxation run their economy

Tax-free countries sustain economies through alternative revenue sources.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Explained: How do countries with no tax or less taxation run their economy
Explained: How do countries with no tax or less taxation run their economy

Only a handful nations in the world have either no taxes or very little taxation. The question of how these economies can remain viable without a tax system still remains, despite the fact that these nations may make an appealing destination for tourists and businesses. Alternative revenue sources hold the key to the answer.

The UAE, one of the most well-known tax-free nations, relies on a combination of oil revenues and other sources of income. The country's oil industry makes a considerable contribution to its GDP and gives the government enough money to sustain its operations without relying on taxes. In addition, the UAE has a robust tourism sector that brings in a significant sum of money from levies and other taxes associated with travel, such as hotel taxes and visa fees.

Another option is to establish free-trade zones, which encourage companies to establish operations in a nation by providing tax benefits and other advantages. Countries like Ireland and Dubai, for instance, have used free-trade zones to entice international investment, which has helped to strengthen their economies.

Low-tax nations like Monaco and Bermuda mainly rely on the financial services industry, which brings in a lot of money from things like banking, insurance, and investment management. The high net worth individuals that live in these nations are also beneficial to the local economies because they boost them with their spending power.

Remittances from people living abroad, which can be a significant source of income, are also beneficial to some nations without a tax system. For instance, the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru depends on the remittances that its inhabitants send home from their jobs in Australia and other nations.

Tax-free or low-tax nations may sound alluring, but they also provide their own set of difficulties, it is to keep in mind. For example, without a tax system, the government could not have enough money to pay for services like healthcare and education that are necessary for its population. Furthermore, nations that rely solely on a single source of revenue, like oil, are susceptible to price changes, which can have a detrimental effect on their economies.

Read more | Turkey-Syria earthquake: Magnitude of devastation explained in 10 points

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Masaba Gupta's barfi pink lehenga worth RS 2.5 lakh, designed by herself
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
IAS Athar Aamir Khan's wife Dr Mehreen Qazi shares romantic photos from trip to Denmark
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rishabh Pant shares new picture, says 'to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.