DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby cities witness earthquakes so frequently?

Headlines

Exclusive | Ileana D’Cruz is married: Her husband's name, marriage date revealed; here's who the mystery man is

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

What is ABC juice? Know how it helps kick start your day

Check out this Lahori kadhai chicken recipe

IAS, IPS officers who married to fellow Civil Servants

India's highest-paid film directors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Tremors In Delhi-NCR After 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan

Kangana Ranaut's first look from Chandramukhi 2 out, Archies look, BTS Suga's concert | E Wrap, Aug 05

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested after conviction in Toshakhana case, barred from politics for 5 years

Ileana D'Cruz blessed with a baby boy, shares photo of Koa Phoenix Dolan with heartfelt note: 'No words could explain'

Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

'I don’t consider it old-school...': Anil Sharma compares real-action in Gadar 2 with Mission Impossible, Oppenheimer

HomeExplainer

Explainer

DNA Explainer: Why Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby cities witness earthquakes so frequently?

According to the government of India, a total of nearly 59% of the land mass of India is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR including Delhi, Noida and Gurugram on Saturday night as a 5.8 earthquake struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan. Delhi NCR is often hit by earthquake tremors around every 3-4 months. But have you ever wondered why this region witnesses frequent earthquakes? 

An earthquake is caused by tremors due to the movement of the tectonic plates inside the earth. These plates are deep down inside the uppermost layer of the earth called the crust. When two blocks of the earth’s surface move against each other, it causes an earthquake.

An earthquake originates from 'focus', a place inside Earth’s crust. The nearest place on the surface from a focus is called 'epicentre'. When energy is released at the focus, seismic waves travel outward from that point in all directions. 

India's northern region has the Himalayas which are the newest mountains. The Indian plate moved towards the Nepalese plate, which led to the formation of the Himalayas.

The Himalayas lies between North India to Northeast India. India experiences frequent earthquakes in these regions because this part of India and Nepal are placed on the boundary (fault zones) of two massive tectonic plates. The collision of the two plates also made both countries vulnerable to earthquakes.

According to the government of India, a total of nearly 59% of the land mass of India (covering all states of India) is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

As per the seismic zoning map of the country, the total area is classified into four seismic zones. Zone V is seismically the most active region, while zone II is the least. Eight states and Union Territories are in zone-5 and are at risk of earthquakes of the highest intensity. The Delhi-NCR region is in zone IV.

Percentage of India’s total landmass area in Earthquake Seismic Zone:
Zone V: 11% (most active)
Zone IV: 18%
Zone III: 30% 
Zone II: 41% (least active)

READ | Breaking: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Adorable little Pakistani boy dances to Kacha Badam, steals hearts globally

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, who couldn't speak English, quit Ratan Tata's company to crack UPSC, got AIR...

ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE