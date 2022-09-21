DNA Explainer: What is the National Logistics Policy, launched by PM Modi on his 72nd birthday?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a jam-packed schedule on his birthday on September 17, when he participated in the launch of a total of four programmes, most notable of which was Project Cheetah. One of the programs launched on the day was the National Logistics Policy 2022.

Lauding the launch of the new scheme, industry leaders said that the National Logistics Policy launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will ensure seamless movement of goods and significantly lower transportation costs.

The National Logistics Policy 2022 is also aimed at reducing the reliance on road travel, and opening the pathways to air and water travel, reducing the cost of logistics in India considerably and making domestic trade and international trade more economical eventually, as per ANI reports.

What is the National Logistics Policy 2022?

Logistical costs are a major chunk of the country’s GDP but are essential to keep up in view of trade and markets. Currently, logistical costs amount to around 13 to 14 percent of India’s GDP, putting a major dent in the finances.

Logistics include facilities such as the transportation services required for a trade, such as moving and transporting goods, providing storage facilities for perishables, and proving the smooth functioning of government services.

A comprehensive action plan, integration of logistics-related digital systems, and an online mechanism for secure exchange of documents are key elements of the national logistics policy that was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

The three main targets of the National Logistics Policy 2022 are –

Reducing logistics costs in India to be comparable to global benchmarks by 2030

The effort to bring India among the top 20 nations by 2030 in the Logistics Performance Index ranking

Creating a data-driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem

The vision is to develop a technologically enabled, integrated, cost-efficient, resilient, and sustainable logistics ecosystem in the country for accelerated growth. The policy aims at reducing the logistics cost from about 13 percent of GDP to 7.5 percent of GDP and generate jobs in the coming years.

The National Logistics Policy will be reducing costs of trade and other transportation elements drastically, with other parameters like harmonisation and standardisation, trade and transport facilitation, digitisation, and skill development on its agenda.

According to officials, the proposed plan of the National Logistics Policy includes integrated digital logistics systems; standardisation of physical assets and benchmarking service quality standards, state engagement, human resource development and capacity building, export-import logistics, sectoral plans for efficient logistics, and facilitation of the development of logistics parks.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | DNA Explainer: As 'leaked obscene video' incidents grab headlines, know what is the law, penalty in India