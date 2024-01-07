DNA Explainer: India-Maldives relations strain over derogatory remarks against PM Modi, what's happening?

The Maldivian government led by President Mohamed Muizzu has suspended its three ministers over remarks on PM Modi and India

A controversy erupted after a Maldivian minister used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media on his recent visit to Lakshadweep islands. After this, the Maldivian government on Sunday distanced itself from the minister's remarks and said these opinions are 'personal and do not represent the views of the Government'. The reaction came after the Opposition leaders slammed the 'appalling language' used by the senior official. The Maldivian government led by President Mohamed Muizzu also suspended three ministers -- Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid -- over derogatory remarks made on PM Modi.

In a statement on Sunday, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the "derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”. "These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said.

What happened?

A row erupted on social media last week when a minister and some other leaders in the Maldives used derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi after he posted a video of him on a pristine beach in Lakshadweep. PM Modi's visit to the Union Territory was seen as a move to promote tourism on the island. In a tweet, the Maldivian minister Mariyam Shiuna used derogatory language against PM Modi. Another minister accused India of targeting the island nation. He said India faces significant challenges in competing with the Maldives in beach tourism.

India-Maldives ties have been strained since President Mohamed Muizzu came to power in November 2023. He is seen as a pro-China politician and is scheduled to visit China on Monday. The Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy' of the Modi government.

Earlier today, former president Mohamed Nasheed described the remarks as 'appalling' and asked President Mohamed Muizzu's government to distance itself from these comments. "What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives' security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” he posted on X.