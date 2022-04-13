DNA Explainer: Imran Khan's alleged 'foreign conspiracy' theory and Lettergate

Even as Imran Khan is ousted from power, Pakistan's lettergate controversy does not seem to die out anytime soon. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reached the Supreme Court on this issue. Imran Khan repeatedly alleged a 'foreign conspiracy' and a 'confidential threat letter' behind the no-trust vote against him.

Well, the lettergate scandal may not be able to help Imran return back to power, however, the allegations of the US interference in Pakistani politics, as per the letter, could damage the already weak political ties between the two nations. The former Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the letter at the heart of Pakistan's political storm.

Imran Khan has described the letter as an evidence that the country's opposition colluded with a foreign power to overthrow his government. Imran Khan and his party PTI has demanded a commission like memogate from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Imran Khan revealed the existence of the 'threatening' letter at a massive rally of his supporters in Islamabad on March 27. The entire contents of the letter haven't been made public as of yet. Imran told the Pakistan Supreme Court that the National Security Committee (NSC) had admitted during its meeting that there was a 'foreign conspiracy' to destabilise the PTI government.

In his response, the former Prime Minister had claimed that the country's opposition parties had pursued a foreign agenda in an attempt to destabilise the elected government. Advocate Naeemul Hassan has also filed an application with the Supreme Court, requesting an investigation into the 'threatening letter'.

Imran Khan had waved the letter in front of the crowd during the PTI's March 27 rally in Islamabad, claiming it was sent by a superpower, threatening Pakistan with dire consequences if the no-confidence motion was not passed.

(Image Source: Reuters)

Meanwhile the United States has rejected Imran Khan's claim, with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying there is 'no truth' in the allegation that US President Joe Biden's administration had tried to destabilise Imran Khan's government.

What does the letter say?

The letter contains a message purportedly received by Asad Majeed, a Pakistani diplomat in Washington, from Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Majeed relayed the diplomatic cable to Islamabad. Lu warned Majeed of implications for Pakistan if Imran Khan survived the no-confidence vote, the allegations made by Imran Khan and his party.

Imran Khan has also been questioned on why some dissident lawmakers of his party visited the US embassy days before the controversial vote was to take place.

Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, at the centre of the controversy, has avoided commenting on the issue.