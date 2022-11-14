DNA Explainer: How to identify fake accounts on Twitter?

Elon Musk pushed for the need to transform Twitter into "the most reliable source of information about the globe" when he took over the company's leadership. Although he has made numerous adjustments throughout his brief time, they all seem to be going against the declared objectives.

One of the most significant changes, the Blue tick paid membership, which was initially established as the only means of preventing bots and trolls and "authenticating all real humans," has instead been used to disseminate false information. Earlier, a blue tick indicated that Twitter had thoroughly validated the account. (Also read: Twitter manager vomits in garbage can after Elon Musk asks to fire hundreds of employees)



However, a lot of users have now purchased the now-canceled Blue tick subscription to impersonate people, generating turmoil on the network. Sometimes imitation is not just for mockery; there have been many cases where it has cost the original user's character and money.

Here are some tips you can use to recognize a fake account:

1. Verify details

Look up the account's name, creation date, and followers count. Make a note of who is following the account.



2. Check if the blue tick is paid or obtained after verification

Users can check if the Blue tick is paid or the one got after verification because the $ 7.99 membership also included a Blue tick mark. The pop-up on paid accounts says: "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue."

It states: "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category" for accounts that have been verified for notability.

3. Perform a logic check

Check the Twitter profiles on the other websites and platforms of public people and government organisations as a backup. Run a logic check, and if any account starts writing messages that are obviously offensive, get suspicious.



4. Profile URL

When you come across a tweet on Twitter, look at the profile URL. When viewing a profile, it may be a sign that it is a fraudulent account if the first and last names given above the bio have no connection to the profile URL. Also, be on the lookout for URLs with words or phrases that make no sense when combined.

The creation of fake accounts has become easy. "I rebranded an old account in less than five minutes, got the verification immediately using a Revolut card in my own name, then was able to use the account for two hours," Whelan, head of the video and social at the London-based Times Radio, told AFP.