DNA Explainer: How to identify fake accounts on Twitter?

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
Elon Musk pushed for the need to transform Twitter into "the most reliable source of information about the globe" when he took over the company's leadership. Although he has made numerous adjustments throughout his brief time, they all seem to be going against the declared objectives.
However, a lot of users have now purchased the now-canceled Blue tick subscription to impersonate people, generating turmoil on the network. Sometimes imitation is not just for mockery; there have been many cases where it has cost the original user's character and money.
Here are some tips you can use to recognize a fake account:
1. Verify details
Look up the account's name, creation date, and followers count. Make a note of who is following the account.
2. Check if the blue tick is paid or obtained after verification
Users can check if the Blue tick is paid or the one got after verification because the $ 7.99 membership also included a Blue tick mark. The pop-up on paid accounts says: "This account is verified because it's subscribed to Twitter Blue."
It states: "This account is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category" for accounts that have been verified for notability.
3. Perform a logic check
Check the Twitter profiles on the other websites and platforms of public people and government organisations as a backup. Run a logic check, and if any account starts writing messages that are obviously offensive, get suspicious.
4. Profile URL
When you come across a tweet on Twitter, look at the profile URL. When viewing a profile, it may be a sign that it is a fraudulent account if the first and last names given above the bio have no connection to the profile URL. Also, be on the lookout for URLs with words or phrases that make no sense when combined.
The creation of fake accounts has become easy. "I rebranded an old account in less than five minutes, got the verification immediately using a Revolut card in my own name, then was able to use the account for two hours," Whelan, head of the video and social at the London-based Times Radio, told AFP.
The need for media literacy is more important than ever because the redesigned system might allow disinformation to spread via accounts posing as government officials, health experts, weather channels, financial consultants, and more.