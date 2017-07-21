Will sneaks into cinemas to see own movies: Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith says her husband, actor Will Smith often likes visiting theatres to see the reaction of the audience to his films.

The 45-year-old actress says it is a family thing that they do together whenever they can, reported FemaleFirst.

"Sometimes Will will want to see crowd reactions on an opening weekend so we'll sneak in as a family and go see movies," Jada says on radio show 'Sway in the Morning' on SiriusXM.

The "Magic Mike XXL" star says they are really tight as family unit and that is what helps them through thick and thin.

"The thing about Will and I. We love our family. And we love being a family and that's what gets us through," she says.

