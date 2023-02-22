Who was Subi Suresh? Know all about comedian and TV host who died at 41

Subi Suresh

Comedian and TV host Subi Suresh passed away today at the age of 41. The entertainment personality was reportedly suffering from a liver-related ailment and breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi.

Who is Subi Suresh?

Subi Suresh hit the screen as a mimicry artiste - a rarity among females - and then became a busy TV serial actress. Soon her popularity increased and was known for her charming and pleasing character.

She became a household name after her evergreen comedy show 'Cinemala'. She also worked in Malayalam movies. She played several comic roles in films such as 'Happy Husbands', and 'Kankanasimhasanam', among others.

She also gained popularity with the kids' show 'Kutty Pattalam'.

In 2021, Subi grabbed headlines after she gave a befitting reply to a netizen who made shameful comments about her dressing style.

She replied, "I am fed up with such moral policing, Uncles. Thinking he was trying to be famous." Her comments at the time had impressed netizens.

As for her death, a popular actor Tiny Tom said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.

The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.

"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.