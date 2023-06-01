Who was Harish Pengan, Minnal Murali-fame actor who passed away after suffering from liver ailments

Harish Pengan passed away at 49

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan breathed his last on Tuesday, May 30. The 49-year-old actor passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday after suffering from liver ailments, film industry sources said.

Who was Harish Pengan?

Born in 1974 in Kerala, the 49-year-old was a Malayalam actor best known for his comedy roles. He completed his schooling at Sadhana Mandir High School, Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana, and pursued his degree of Bachelor in Commerce from Mahatma Gandhi University (MG University), Athirampuzha, Kottayam, Kerala.

Harish Pengan career

In an interview, Harish revealed that Benny Kattapana gave him an entry into the Malayalam film industry, who was a production controller in the Malayalam film industry. The actor is best known for his roles in movies like Minnal Murali, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Muddy, and more. The actor’s other prominent roles include in movies like Jan E Man, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Priyan Ottathilanu, Jo and Jo, Revenge, Happiness, Honey Bee 2.5, Vellaripattanam, and Shefeekkinte Santhosham.

Harish Pengan personal life

Harish Pengan was married to Bindu K. Pillai who according to reports is a nurse and the couple had two sons from their marriage, Rishi and Yadu. The actor also had two sisters Sreeja M. Nair (twin sister) and Sindhu M. K.

Harish Pengan death

Harish Pengan was suffering from liver ailments and was admitted in a private hospital and the doctors suggested a liver transplant. Pengan’s twin sister had agreed to be the donor and was also a match but the process need a fee of 30 lakhs which they didn’t have. The actor’s friend started to raise funds, however, Pengan’s condition worsened and he passed away at 3:25 pm on Tuesday. The actor’s death left the industry in shock with condolences pouring in for the family.