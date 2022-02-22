When Sapna Choudhary opened up about not getting work due to THIS shocking reason

Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular Haryanvi stage performers. Her dance videos often get viral on the internet. Sapna gained immense popularity after participating in the eleventh season of 'Bigg Boss', hosted by Salman Khan, that ran from October 2017 to January 2018. In an interview with ETimes in August 2021, Sapna talked about the discrimination she has been facing in the Hindi entertainment industry.

While talking to the media portal, Sapna stated that she has failed to find work in Hindi films and television shows as she has categorically denied wearing short clothes. She had also added that her lack of English speaking skills and absence of a Godfather in the industry has also proved to be a hindrance in getting work.

Sapna had also mentioned that dance will always remain her first love. "Whatever I am today is because of dance", she had said in the interview to the media portal and added that she has been trying to explore new opportunities. She had also stated that her life had not changed much after participating in 'Bigg Boss'.

Meanwhile, Sapna is currently basking in the success of her latest released track 'Hichki'. Sapna had uploaded a reel on her Instagram handle on Monday (February 21) in which she can be seen dressed in a yellow suit grooving to the same track. The video has been shared extensively on social media. People flocked to the comments section and showered their love on Sapna for dancing her heart out in the video.



The official song video also stars Vivek Raghav, a young dancer-model-actor in the Haryanvi music industry, along with Sapna herself. The two have collaborated on multiple song videos before such as 'Ghungroo Toot Jayega' and 'Patli Kamar'.