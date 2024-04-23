Twitter
Watch: Vijay Deverakonda attends his security guard's wedding reception, poses with a sword

Vijay Deverakonda, along with his parents Govardhan Rao & Madhavi, blessed the newlyweds at his security guard Ravi's wedding reception in Hyderabad.

Aman Wadhwa

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 06:43 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the weeding reception of his security guard Ravi in Hyderabad. The actor, along with his parents Govardhan Rao & Madhavi, were seen at the reception blessings the newlyweds. The Arjun Reddy star even posed with Ravi with a sword in his hand.

The video of Vijay attending the reception and leaving the venue has also been shared on the social media. The actor's sweet gesture has impressed his fans, whom he calls as Rowdy. His fans have been calling Deverakonda as "the most humble actor" in the comments section of the viral video. The actor earlier was also seen celebrating Ravi's birthday in his vanity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in the romantic drama The Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. The film was released in theatres on April 5 and opened to mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The actor is currently shooting for director Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled project which is tentatively titled as VD12.

