Watch: Angry devotees file police complaint against Dhanush as he shoots his next in Tirupati, causes huge traffic jams

Pictures and videos of Dhanush shooting for his next film near the temple in Tirupati are doing rounds on social media.

South Indian actor Dhanush recently went to Tirupati for the shooting of his new movie with director Shekar Kammula. However, his visit caused some trouble for the locals after which people complained to the police.

Pictures and videos of Dhanush filming near the temple in Tirupati are doing rounds on social media. In one of the clips, he is seen wearing worn-out clothes with a dirty face and messy hair. According to reports, Dhanush was shooting close to the road leading to Alipiri, which made the police and security redirect the vehicles going to the temple. This inconvenienced the locals, leading to complaints.

The changes in the traffic flow and road closures caused a lot of confusion and a traffic jam near the temple. Some worshippers even asked the police why they allowed the film team to shoot there in the first place Afterward, a complaint was lodged, and following that, the police intervened and stopped the film shoot.

The report mentioned that despite the minor problem, the filmmakers were able to complete the shoot. They clarified that the police intervention did not lead to any reduction in the planned schedule.

On Wednesday morning, Dhanush visited the Tirumala temple to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara. As soon as he arrived, fans gathered at the temple hoping to catch a glimpse of the star and take pictures with him.

The actor, along with his team, quickly left the temple to avoid causing any disturbance or commotion among the gathered crowd. Meanwhile, there isn't much information available about Dhanush's upcoming film. However, it is said to feature Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in significant roles.