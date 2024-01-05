Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

Headlines

Vishnu Manchu introduced his son Avram on his social media, and his fans went gaga over the five-years-old cute kid.

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 07:57 PM IST

Actor Vishnu Manchu proudly unveils the cinematic debut of his five-year-old son, Avram, in the actioner Kannappa. This revelation marks a significant entry into the world of cinema and continues the enduring legacy of the Manchu family, spanning three generations, guided by the legendary actor Dr M Mohan Babu.

Kannappa is set against the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, with the 90-day shoot unfolding with a stellar star cast. Though names remain undisclosed, the anticipation grows for the unveiling of this stellar ensemble. Vishnu introduced Avram to his fans by sharing a photo of him with Avram. Both father and son looked dapper in pink blazer suit, and Vishnu penned a heartfelt note with the photo, "Beyond thrilled as a new era unfolds! Avram Manchu steps into the cinematic universe with 'Kannappa,' adding another glorious chapter to the Manchu family and carries the generational torch forward." 

Here's the post

As soon as Vishnu shared the post, several fans congratulated him, and called Jr Manchu, "Next-gen star." A netizen wrote, "Wow! Super. Best wishes to #Kannappa and we love you to see you on the screen." Another netizen wrote, "Next generation super star." A fan wrote, "Wow!!! God bless and may God guide his steps everyday." 
 
In Kannappa Avram's role takes centre stage. Vishnu Manchu reflects on the emotional depth of the project, stating, "This venture, Kannappa, holds profound meaning for me. Witnessing my son, Avram, play a pivotal role is a source of immense pride. It's more than just a film; it's the convergence of three generations of our family's cinematic journey."

As the first schedule concludes, Vishnu Manchu extends a heartfelt appeal "Embarking on this cinematic journey with Avram, I humbly seek blessings from all movie lovers. May Kannappa become a memorable experience for everyone involved, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our family's cinematic saga." The release date of Kannappa isn't announced yet.

