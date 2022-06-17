Virata Parvam: Rana Daggubati explains why Sai Pallavi starrer is not a pan-India film

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallabi/Poster

Rana and Sai Pallavi-starrer Virata Parvam hits the theatres today, June 17. Ahead of the film's release, during a press conference, when Rana was asked about his pan-India reach, the actor had jokingly said, "People are obsessed about pan-India these days but I have been making omelettes on that pan for ten years now."

Rana Daggubati made his Bollywood debut with the 2011 film Dum Maaro Dum. Since then, he has been juggling between the Hindi and Telugu film industries. The Baahaubali franchise is the biggest pan-India project to his credit to date. However, his latest outing Virata Parvam is not a pan-India film and is meant only for the Telugu audience, and Rana completely supports the makers' decision.

Elaborating on the pan-India film trend these days and explaining why not every movie is pan-India, Rana said, "Some stories should be done in Telugu. We had no idea of Pan India when the Virata Parvam started. It's a story about an area. The area is rich in the area's literature. Director Venu Udugula is a writer by nature. This literature may not be available in another language. That is why we do not have a Pan India idea. So we are dubbing in Malayalam, Bengali, and Hindi."

Meanwhile, at a recent promotional event organised ahead of Viarata Parvam's release, Rana revealed he was asked why he chose to appear in a film with a smaller role. "Many people asked me why Im doing this movie instead of doing some action picture," Rana stated while speaking on the occasion.

"Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and claps. However, if you're looking for an honest movie line in between claps, this is the film for you", the Dum Maaro Dum actor explained.

Rana said during the Virata Parvam event that the film is totally Sai Pallavi's show.

"Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. "It's possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film," Rana stated, "but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did in the film."

Rana went on to say that Virata Parvam has a poetic touch. Rana explained why the movie is being released only in Telugu and not in other languages, claiming that the film has a unique narrative and appeals entirely to the Telugu audience's sensibilities.

He concluded by saying, "We will meet again in the same place for a success meet."