Rana Daggubati turns bodyguard for Sai Pallavi at Virata Parvam event, watch viral video

Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi/Twitter

Celebrities have such massive following it comes as no surprise that film promotion events attended by stars are thronged by thousands of fans who wait for hours to catch a glimpse of the actors they worship. Recently, when South star Sai Pallavi attended an event to promote her upcoming film Virata Parvam, she faced a similar situation where she was almost mobbed by fans. We say almost because it was her Virata Parvam co-star Rana Daggubati who turned bouncer for her and protected her from getting pulled in the crowd or hurt as enthusiastic fans tried to click photos with her. This wasn't the first Virata Parvam event where fans of Sai Pallavi got over-enthusiastic. Earlier too, Sai faced a similar situation where despite her bodyguard keeping excited fans at an arms-length, Rana Daggubati had to step in and protect the actress from her sea of fans.

READ: Rashmika Mandanna stops bodyguard from manhandling fan, wins the internet with her gesture

In a now-viral video that is circulating on social media, Sai Pallavi is seen addressing her fans during a promotional event for her upcoming film Virata Parvam. Rana, on the other hand, is seen stopping fans from going close to Sai Pallavi by raising his arms and making a protective shield around her. In what seems like a fan-edited video of instances where Rana turned bodyguard for Sai, the actor is seen being protective of his co-star multiple times, stopping fans from barging in. In another instance in the video, Rana is seen holding an umbrella for his Virata Parvam co-star.

The video has gone viral online and Rana Daggubati is being hailed as a gentleman while his sweet gesture to not let harm come in his co-star's way, has won a million hearts.

Check out the video below:



Meanwhile, at the Virata Parvam event in Warangal, lead star Rana Daggubati said he was asked why he chose to appear in a film with a smaller role. "Many people asked me why I'm doing this movie instead of doing some action picture," Rana stated while speaking on the occasion.

"Generally, heroes make films for the enjoyment of their fans and claps. However, if you're looking for an honest movie line in between claps, this is the film for you", the 'Dum Maaro Dum' actor explained.

Rana said during the Virata Parvam event that the film is totally Sai Pallavi's show.

"Sai Pallavi is an exceptional performer. "It's possible to find another actor who can play my role in the film," Rana stated, "but no one else could have done what Sai Pallavi did in the film."

Rana went on to say that Virata Parvam has a poetic touch. Rana explained why the movie is being released only in Telugu and not in other languages, claiming that the film has a unique narrative and appeals entirely to the Telugu audience's sensibilities.

He concluded by saying, "We will meet again in the same place for a success meet."

Virata Parvam will hit theatres on June 17.