Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna welcome 2023 with hot photos, fans say 'clicked on their Maldives trip in October'

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made their Bollywood debuts in 2022 with Liger and Goodbye respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna welcome 2023 with hot photos, fans say 'clicked on their Maldives trip in October'
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have never confirmed their relationship with each other. Though their recent social media posts welcoming the New Year have left their fans speculating if the two of them are indeed dating each other.

Vijay, who made his Bollywood debut with Liger last year, posted a hot shirtless photo in a pool to wish New Year to his fans and followers as he wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some. We need to celebrate everything cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves, Have a great new year!"

Rashmika, who also made her Bollywood debut this year with Goodbye, took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning picture in which she was seen soaking up the sun while lying in a black outfit near a pool with a rainbow in the background. "Hello 2023", is what she captioned her picture along with a white heart emoji.

Their fans were quick to notice that these photos were from their Maldives vacation in October when they were spotted at the airport together and it was reported that they are going to the island nation together. One eagle-eyed fan took to the comments section under Vijay's photo and wrote"This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after Liger's release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time. In fact, even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!".

READ | Rashmika Mandanna opens up on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, says 'he is always there...'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in her second Hindi film Mission Majnu in which she is paired with Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller will release on Netflix on January 20. On the other hand, Vijay's next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Kushi was scheduled to be released on December 23 and has been postponed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu announces 4 percent DA hike as New Year gift for government employees
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.