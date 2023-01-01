Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna welcome 2023 with hot photos, fans say 'clicked on their Maldives trip in October'

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have never confirmed their relationship with each other. Though their recent social media posts welcoming the New Year have left their fans speculating if the two of them are indeed dating each other.

Vijay, who made his Bollywood debut with Liger last year, posted a hot shirtless photo in a pool to wish New Year to his fans and followers as he wrote, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some. We need to celebrate everything cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves, Have a great new year!"

Rashmika, who also made her Bollywood debut this year with Goodbye, took to her Instagram and dropped a stunning picture in which she was seen soaking up the sun while lying in a black outfit near a pool with a rainbow in the background. "Hello 2023", is what she captioned her picture along with a white heart emoji.

Their fans were quick to notice that these photos were from their Maldives vacation in October when they were spotted at the airport together and it was reported that they are going to the island nation together. One eagle-eyed fan took to the comments section under Vijay's photo and wrote"This is the same spot where Rashmika uploaded her pictures earlier in the year after Liger's release. I’m sure it’s from then but Vijay chose to post it now so there won’t be any suspicions about them being together at that time. In fact, even the breakfast tray is exactly the same!!!".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in her second Hindi film Mission Majnu in which she is paired with Sidharth Malhotra. The spy thriller will release on Netflix on January 20. On the other hand, Vijay's next with Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Kushi was scheduled to be released on December 23 and has been postponed.