Yearender 2022: Vijay Deverakonda, Manushi Chhillar, Naga Chaitanya, actors who made their Bollywood debut in 2022

As we end 2022, here's a look at some actors who made their debuts in Bollywood this year. The list includes some stars from the South cinema whose first Hindi film was released in 2022, to the fresh faces who appeared on the big screen for the first time ever. (All images: File photos)
1. Vijay Deverakonda
The Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda was seen playing a sportsperson in the sports-action drama Liger, which failed at the box office. He was paired opposite Ananya Panday in his first Hindi film.
2. Manushi Chhillar
Manushi Chhillar, who was crowned Miss World in 2017, made her acting debut playing Princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's love interest in the film Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar played the titular role.
3. Babil
Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil made his acting debut in Anvitaa Dutt's Qala playing a talented singer Jagan Batwal. The psychological drama was released on the streaming platform Netflix.
4. Rashmika Mandanna
The South sensation Rashmika Mandanna was seen in Vikas Bahl's emotional drama Goodbye in which she played Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. Her next Hindi film Mission Majnu releases on Netflix on January 20.
5. Naga Chaitanya
Son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.