Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna opens up on dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, says 'he is always there...'

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport and it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds have flown off to the Maldives for vacation. The Pushpa actress has even been uploading amazing pictures from the island nation on her Instagram account.

In a recent interview, Rashmika has now talked about the dating rumours with the Arjun Reddy star saying that she knows what's happening on social media and finds that really cute. She even added that Vijay is always there for her and the two actors share and discuss a lot of things about the industry.

Talking to News18, the actress said, "I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about. I see what is happening on social media like watch a few videos and find it very cute but Vijay and I don’t really sit and discuss. We have a gang of 15 people and given a chance we would be playing board games with them. We are actors, but for us our friends are equally important and it keeps us grounded."

"I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things", she added speaking more about her relationship with Vijay with whom she has acted in two films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Vijay made his Bollywood debut in the sports drama Liger in August and Rashmika's first Hindi film Goodbye has hit the theatres last week in October. Talking about their journeys, the actress stated, "Early in our career, we did some of the biggest films together and this time around he did a pan-India film with Liger which he has received immense love for while I have worked in a Hindi film (Goodbye). So I believe, both of our careers have been different and we haven’t led each other’s journey so we can’t really speak for one another."



After Goodbye, Rashmika will be seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The film has been reportedly sold off to an OTT giant for direct streaming release. She also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Vijay hasn't announced his next Bollywood film yet.