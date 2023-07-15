Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Popular Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajan was found dead in his flat in Pune.

Tere Ishq Mai Ghayal-fame actor Gashmeer Mahajani’s father and veteran Marathi actor, Ravindra Mahajani is no more. He was found dead in his flat in Ambi village in Maval taluka near Talegaon Dabhade, Pune.

Ranjit Sawant of Talegaon MIDC police told Times Of India that it is suspected that the veteran Marathi actor may have died 3 days ago. As per reports, After the neighbors complained about a foul smell coming from his apartment, police broke the door and found the actor lying dead inside the house. The body has been sent to Talegaon Dabhade for autopsy. If the reports are to be believed, Ravindra Mahajani has been living alone in the house for 8 months.

Ravindra Mahajani made his acting debut in 1969 with the movie Saat Hindustani. He is popularly known for his roles in movies like Mumbaicha Faujdar, Aram Haram Ahe, Zoonj, Bolo He Chakradhari, and Panipat among several others. Born in Belgaum and the son of a journalist, Mahajani gave various hits throughout his career. He was once also known as Vinod Khanna because of his charming looks.

Ravindra Mahajani also has a son Gashmeer Mahajani who is also an actor. Gashmeer is popularly known for his roles in television series like Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Imlie, Tu Zakhm Hai, and more. The actor also featured in the Bollywood movie Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon among others. Ravindra Mahajani also featured in the movie.

Ravindra Mahajani was in his late 70s and one of the most respected actors in the Marathi industry. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the industry. The officials have confirmed that Gashmeer Mahajani has been informed about his father's death and the police have sent his mortal remains for postmortem to establish the cause of the actor's death.